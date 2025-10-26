An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Sailors place food in large grocery bags.

Constitution Support

Sailors assigned to the USS Constitution pack food for needy families as part of Mobile Navy Week in Boston, Feb. 21, 2022. During normal operations, sailors aboard the Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history. The USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat.

Photo Gallery