Atlas Launch An Atlas V rocket carrying the GOES-T spacecraft for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., March 1, 2022. GOES-T will provide NASA and NOAA with continuous imagery and atmospheric measurements of Earth’s Western Hemisphere, lightning detection and mapping, solar imaging and space weather monitoring. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.46 MB) Tags: science, technology, space, space force Credit: Air Force Airman 1st Class Thomas Sjoberg VIRIN: 220301-X-QO603-1058.JPG Photo Gallery