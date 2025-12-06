An official website of the United States Government 
Continued Patient Care

Army Pvt. Tia Wheeler, center, a licensed practical nurse assigned to a military medical team; Army 2nd Lt. Katie Sypniewski, left, a nurse assigned to a military medical team, and Emma Boyes, a nursing student, work together to fix a patient’s IV at Summa Health Center in Akron, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2022. Northern Command through Army North remains committed to providing flexible Defense Department support to the whole-of-government COVID-19 response.

