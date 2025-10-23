Swab Collection

Air Force Airman 1st Class Jamaika V. Ganal, assigned to the Task Force Medical, Hawaii National Guard Joint Task Force, handles an unopened tube to swab an administrator for COVID-19 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center, Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2022. In response to increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, Hawaii National Guard support was requested for COVID-19 testing site support at multiple county-led testing locations.