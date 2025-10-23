An official website of the United States Government 
A soldier conducts tests in a laboratory.

Fentanyl Testing

Army Capt. Joyce Avedisian prepares to conduct sample analysis on suspected fentanyl in a laboratory vehicle outside the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Conn., Jan. 13, 2022. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection requested support from the Connecticut National Guard after several bags of suspected fentanyl were found in multiple locations inside the school.

