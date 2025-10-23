Mask Fit Test Airmen assigned to the 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental flight perform N95 mask fit tests on 15th Medical Group personnel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 7, 2022. Airmen were exposed to a pungent solution before wearing personal protective gear, acquainting them with the smell and allowing them to easily indicate if the solution is detectable through their masks. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.65 MB) Tags: coronavirus Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker VIRIN: 220107-F-JA727-0066A.JPG Photo Gallery