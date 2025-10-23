An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two airmen perform N95 mask fit tests while one airman monitors them, and another bends over to record their response.

Mask Fit Test

Airmen assigned to the 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental flight perform N95 mask fit tests on 15th Medical Group personnel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 7, 2022. Airmen were exposed to a pungent solution before wearing personal protective gear, acquainting them with the smell and allowing them to easily indicate if the solution is detectable through their masks.

