Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor wearing a face mask holds a syringe.

Preparing Booster

Navy Seaman Nolan Shepherd with the Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Sigonella, prepares a COVID-19 booster vaccination at the immunizations office at USMRTC Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 4, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command.

