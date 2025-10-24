An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Children and soldiers run up a hill.

Day Trip

Afghan evacuees from Task Force Holloman enjoy a day trip to White Sands National Park, N.M., Jan. 5, 2022. White Sands National Park is located a few miles from Holloman Air Force Base. The Defense Department, through Northern Command and in support of the State Department and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

