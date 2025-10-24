Reporting for Duty

About 100 members of the Ohio National Guard report to the Defense Supply Center as part of a statewide activation authorized by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to aid hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2022. The supply center in Whitehall, Ohio, is commanded by the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime and is home to 26 tenant organizations including National Guard and Army Reserve units.