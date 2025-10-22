Honored Observance Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Hollyanne Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III participate in a wreath-laying ceremony as part of the 68th National Veterans Day Observance at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Nov. 11, 2021. SHARE: Download: Full Size (4.29 MB) Tags: chairman, milley, austin, defense secretary, veterans day Credit: Elizabeth Fraser, Arlington National Cemetery VIRIN: 211111-D-D0439-001.JPG Photo Gallery