An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A group of people stand with their hands to their chest.

Honored Observance

Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Hollyanne Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III participate in a wreath-laying ceremony as part of the 68th National Veterans Day Observance at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Nov. 11, 2021.

Photo Gallery