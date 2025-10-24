A Friendly Smile

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Karla Acosta, a field radio operator assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, picks clothes for an Afghan child at a clothing drive at Fort Pickett, Va., Nov. 6, 2021. The Defense Department through Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible.