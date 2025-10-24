An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier uses sandpaper to smooth a handrail on a ramp built for Afghan personnel.

Handy Work

Army Staff Sgt. Carlos Vega, assigned to the 610th Engineer Support Company, smooths hand rails on a ramp built for Afghan personnel at Fort McCoy, Wisc., Nov. 3, 2021. The Defense Department through Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible.

