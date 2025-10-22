Administering Vaccines

Army Master Sgt. Iona Nieves, assigned to the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force’s Mobile Vaccination Support Team and the Maryland National Guard, bandages a Maryland resident’s arm after administering a COVID-19 vaccine during the First Baptist Church October Family Fest in Salisbury, Md., Oct. 31, 2021. Multiple MVSTs composed of Maryland National Guardsmen visit different regions across Maryland to help spread equity of the COVID-19 vaccines.