An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A service member wearing a face mask, gloves and a cover leans over to put a bandage on the arm of a Maryland resident.

Administering Vaccines

Army Master Sgt. Iona Nieves, assigned to the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force’s Mobile Vaccination Support Team and the Maryland National Guard, bandages a Maryland resident’s arm after administering a COVID-19 vaccine during the First Baptist Church October Family Fest in Salisbury, Md., Oct. 31, 2021. Multiple MVSTs composed of Maryland National Guardsmen visit different regions across Maryland to help spread equity of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Photo Gallery