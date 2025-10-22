Loading a Pallet

Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Thompson, left, and Air Force Airman Oliver Reyes, both assigned to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron as ramp services technicians, move a pallet loaded with rapid COVID-19 test kits and monitors at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021. In a joint mission, the test kits were taken to Guam, then airmen with the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron evacuated a priority patient from Osan Air Base, South Korea, before returning to Travis AFB.