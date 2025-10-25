Schedule Check

Leslie Kees, left, a civilian ER manager, and Navy Lt. Cmdr. Diana An, right, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Fort Belvoir, Va., review the ER monthly schedule at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, Wash., Oct. 22, 2021. The NMRTC’s medically qualified and trained service members were deployed and embedded with the hospital to help augment COVID-19 relief.