Collecting Data Air Force 1st Lt. Amaryllis Cotto, aerial reconnaissance weather officer for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., looks at atmospheric data collected during a flight into Hurricane Ida, Aug. 27, 2021. The data collected helps forecasters better predict the path of a tropical system. Tags: climate change, hurricane hunters, air force, hurricane ida Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman