Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier clasps a child's hands as they look at each other and smile.

Warm Welcome

A National Guard soldier welcomes a young Afghan evacuee at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 25, 2021. U.S. Army Central soldiers are working with U.S. Central Command and State Department teammates to support Afghanistan evacuation efforts with transportation, security, logistics and medical assistance at locations in Kuwait.

