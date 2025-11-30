Warm Welcome A National Guard soldier welcomes a young Afghan evacuee at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 25, 2021. U.S. Army Central soldiers are working with U.S. Central Command and State Department teammates to support Afghanistan evacuation efforts with transportation, security, logistics and medical assistance at locations in Kuwait. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.09 MB) Tags: oar, humanitarian, afghanistan, national guard, afghanistan evacuation Credit: Army Sgt. Marc Loi VIRIN: 210825-A-SD827-002A.JPG Photo Gallery