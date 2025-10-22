An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier and a civilian lift a patient on a flightline.

Help in Haiti

Army Capt. Alix Idrache, a pilot and future operations planner assigned to Joint Task Force Bravo, delivers a patient to a paramedic emergency medical service volunteer during a medical evacuation mission in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 24, 2021. Task force members conducted relief efforts for Haitian people affected by the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck the island nation Aug. 14.

Photo Gallery