A nursing assistant wearing a face mask and holding plastic bags teaches cleaning protocols to two soldiers wearing face masks and gloves while they put a sheet on a hospital bed.

Cleaning Protocols

Certified nursing assistant Cheri Knott teaches room cleaning protocols to Army Pvt. Aaron Marton and Army Spc. Jeremy Roe with the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, Oregon National Guard, at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Ore., Aug. 21, 2021. The soldiers are part of a statewide effort to help Oregon hospitals with support functions due to reported increases in COVID-19 cases and staff shortages.

