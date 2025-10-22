Corps Escort A Marine assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Central Command escorts a youth to his family during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 24, 2021. U.S. service members and coalition forces are assisting the State Department with a noncombatant evacuation operation in Afghanistan. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.3 MB) Tags: oar, afghanistan, marine corps, afghanistan evacuation Credit: Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla VIRIN: 210824-M-AU949-0193.JPG Photo Gallery