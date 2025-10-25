All Aboard

An airman guides qualified evacuees aboard an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of the noncombatant evacuation operation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 24, 2021. The Defense Department is committed to supporting the State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Crul