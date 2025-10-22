Arrival Assistance Air Force Senior Airman Romero assists an Afghan evacuee upon arrival at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Aug. 22, 2021. The installation is currently supporting the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, special immigration visa recipients and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.92 MB) Tags: humanitarian aid, air force, navy Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Young VIRIN: 210822-N-NI474-1234A.JPG Photo Gallery