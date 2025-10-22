An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman pushes a person in a wheelchair while another follows holding bags.

Arrival Assistance

Air Force Senior Airman Romero assists an Afghan evacuee upon arrival at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Aug. 22, 2021. The installation is currently supporting the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, special immigration visa recipients and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan.

