An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A group of soldiers parachute out of a large aircraft against a blue sky.

Floating Down

U.S., British and Latvian soldiers parachute out of a C-130 Hercules aircraft over Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Mich., Aug. 13, 2021. The service members conducted joint airborne training during Northern Strike 21, aimed at building readiness and interoperability with other units and multinational partners.

Photo Gallery