Floating Down U.S., British and Latvian soldiers parachute out of a C-130 Hercules aircraft over Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Mich., Aug. 13, 2021. The service members conducted joint airborne training during Northern Strike 21, aimed at building readiness and interoperability with other units and multinational partners. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.18 MB) Tags: northern strike, partnerships, army Credit: Army Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera VIRIN: 210813-Z-FY465-1062A.JPG Photo Gallery