Well Deck Ops Sailors throw lines to a landing craft unit during well deck operations aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 17, 2021. The Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts in Haiti. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.47 MB) Tags: humanitarian aid, disaster relief, haiti Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup VIRIN: 210817-N-MD802-1254T.JPG Photo Gallery