Mission Prep

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force Bravo prepare to fly to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base to establish a forward operations center at Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, Aug. 16, 2021. Two CH-47 Chinook helicopters, two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and task force personnel deployed from Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, to support U.S. Southern Command operations assisting Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.