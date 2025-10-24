Donating Blood

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Caleb Cotton, a range coach with the Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, donates blood during a COVID-19 antibody research study conducted by Naval Medical Research Unit-2 on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 9, 2021. The purpose of the study is to understand how widespread COVID-19 infections are throughout the United States and Indo-Pacific Command.