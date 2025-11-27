An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Coast Guardsmen and civilians rush toward a helicopter, carrying a patient on a stretcher.

Haiti Medevac

A Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs a citizen in Haiti, Aug. 15, 2021, one day after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the island nation. Coast Guard helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care.

