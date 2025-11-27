Haiti Medevac A Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs a citizen in Haiti, Aug. 15, 2021, one day after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the island nation. Coast Guard helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.24 MB) Tags: southcom, humanitarian, disaster relief, southern command, coast guard Credit: Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa-Rodriguez VIRIN: 210815-G-YF993-1000R.JPG Photo Gallery