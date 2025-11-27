An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman looks ahead as she pilots an aircraft.

Research Flight

Air Force Maj. Catherine Olszewski flies a modified EC-130J during Operation Blood Rain near Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021. Blood Rain is a U.S. Special Operations Command research project testing the safety of blood for transfusion after it has experienced environmental and gravitational forces during an airdrop.

