Vaccine Day

Air Force Master Sgt. Leticia Brazil, a medic assigned to the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron medical team, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a local contractor at Chabelley Airfield in Djibouti, July 29, 2021. Soldiers assigned to Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, traveled to Chabelley to work with the 776th EABS medical team in an effort to vaccinate service members, Djiboutian employees and employees from other countries who work on U.S. military bases in Djibouti.