Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier wearing a face mask gives a crate of food to an elderly woman.

Donation Delivery

Air Force Senior Airman Brenton Pohlman, an electrical power production specialist assigned to the the 161st Air Refueling Wing, Arizona Air National Guard, loads a crate with food and groceries to give to residents at a food bank in Casa Grande, Ariz., June 24, 2021. Pohlman is among more than 800 guardsmen who continue to serve communities across Arizona during the COVID-19 emergency response.

