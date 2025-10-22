Recovery Effort An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter prepares to move a container at Colony Glacier, Alaska, June 17, 2021. Operation Colony Glacier is an effort to recover the remains of service members and wreckage from a C-124 aircraft that crash landed in 1952 with 52 military members on board. The containers are used to store and transport equipment, remains, and debris found by the recovery team. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.83 MB) Tags: history, army, national guard Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Johnathon Wines VIRIN: 210617-F-AX893-0144.JPG Photo Gallery