Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor gives a shot to a civilian.

Atsugi Vaccine

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark Perez administers the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a master laborer contractor at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, June 18, 2021. The vaccine came from U.S. Forces Japan’s supply of approved vaccines, offered to those who choose to receive them.

