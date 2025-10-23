Atsugi Vaccine Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark Perez administers the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a master laborer contractor at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, June 18, 2021. The vaccine came from U.S. Forces Japan’s supply of approved vaccines, offered to those who choose to receive them. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.32 MB) Tags: navy, indo-pacific, coronavirus, covid19vaccine Credit: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Ange Olivier Clement VIRIN: 210618-N-DM318-1007R.JPG Photo Gallery