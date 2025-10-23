An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier wearing a face mask and holding a clipboard explains to a woman wearing a face mask how to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Free Vaccines

Army Staff Sgt. Robert Bellasalma, assigned to the 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, briefs Emily Fouts on the process for obtaining the COVID-19 vaccination for free at the vaccination kiosk at Fort Carson, Colo., June 9, 2021. This vaccination kiosk makes the vaccination process more accessible for soldiers and families.

Photo Gallery