An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier prepares bags of groceries that will be delivered to residents at a senior center.

Grocery Donations

Army Spc. Marc Camarillo, a mechanic with the 1404th Transportation Company, Arizona Army National Guard, prepares groceries to be delivered to residents at a senior center in Scottsdale, Ariz., June 3, 2021. The Arizona National Guard is continuing to support food banks as well as COVID-19 vaccination sites statewide.

Photo Gallery