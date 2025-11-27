Eye Exam Air Force Capt. Joshua Goetz uses a slit lamp to examine a Moroccan patient's eye at a military surgical field hospital in Tafraoute, Morocco, June 7, 2021. The medical treatment was part of Exercise African Lion, U.S. Africa Command's largest joint annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.13 MB) Tags: african lion, partnerships, humanitarian, africa command, air force Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott VIRIN: 210606-Z-FF470-1007.JPG Photo Gallery