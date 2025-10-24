Patient Care

Air Force Lt. Col. Marc Wisner, a dentist, examines a patient's teeth at the Military Medical Surgical Field Hospital in Tafraoute, Morocco, June 7, 2021, as part of African Lion 21. With more than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO, African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise, and is focused on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces.