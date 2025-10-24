Hero's Honors

Sarah Adams, great-grandniece of Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Shelby Treadway, receives a flag during Treadway's funeral at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, June 2, 2021. Treadway was assigned to the USS Oklahoma, which capsized during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency recently announced the identification of his remains through DNA analysis; he was laid to rest with full military honors.