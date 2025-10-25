Cable Swap Air Force Senior Airman Jeffrey Velvis, a 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron missile communications technician, conducts a cable swap at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., June 4, 2021. The missile communications section maintains and repairs communications systems used in launch control centers and the support information network to Malmstrom’s launch facilities. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.55 MB) Tags: air force Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Thompson VIRIN: 210604-F-JB127-0008M.JPG Photo Gallery