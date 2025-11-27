An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

About 17 U.S. and foreign Navy ships travel in formation in blue seas, as part of an aircraft is visible flying nearby.

Steadfast Ships

The British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and the guided missile destroyer USS The Sullivans join ships assigned to NATO standing maritime groups 1 and 2 for a display of maritime power in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, May 28, 2021. The event was part of Steadfast Defender 21, a large-scale defensive exercise involving more than 20 NATO allies and partners.

Photo Gallery