Unpacking Needles

Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Serrano, medical technician assigned to the 88th Inpatient Squadron, 88th Air Base Wing, unpacks safety needles that are used in syringe assembly at the state-led, federally-supported Ford Field Community Vaccination Center in Detroit, April 22, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Defense Department support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.