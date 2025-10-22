Supply Distribution Army Spc. Luis Meja, a military policeman assigned to the Arizona Army National Guard’s 885th MP Company, moves a pallet stacked with supplies at a distribution site in Sells, Ariz., April 22, 2021. Representatives from each of the 11 districts on the Tohono O’odham Nation Reservation came to pick up food and supplies to distribute throughout their communities. SHARE: Download: Full Size (6.18 MB) Tags: army, coronavirus, covid19vaccine Credit: Army Sgt. Laura Bauer VIRIN: 210422-Z-AA430-011.JPG Photo Gallery