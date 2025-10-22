Vaccination Center

Navy Seaman Kailey Dooner, assigned to the Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command San Diego, begins to vaccinate Brenda Vallejo at the Tulsa Community Vaccination Center in Tulsa, Okla., April 20, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Defense Department support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.