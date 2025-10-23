Snowy Scene

A soldier from the Sugar Bears of B Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, kneels on the ramp of a Chinook, April 22, 2021. The Sugar Bears provided support to the National Park Service at Denali National Park and Reserve, Alaska. The Sugar Bears are granted access to conduct training in the park in exchange for helping the National Park Service set up base camp for the 2021 Denali climbing season.