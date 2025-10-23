Flying Javelins Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin Cooper and Cpl. Jacob Siemsen fire a Javelin missile while conducting a live-fire combat rehearsal during Fuji Viper 21.3 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, April 12, 2021. Marines honed tactics, techniques and procedures to support expeditionary advanced base operations at the platoon and company level during the exercise. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.97 MB) Tags: training, marine corps, indo-pacific, fuji viper 21 Credit: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonathan Willcox VIRIN: 210412-M-QU139-016Y.JPG Photo Gallery