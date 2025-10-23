An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A man wearing personal protective equipment stares through a glass shield as he holds a medical instrument over a specimen under a fluorescent light.

Swab Samples

Navy Lt. Jae Dugan prepares multiple swab samples for COVID-19 testing at the Naval Medical Research Unit at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 23, 2021.The NAMRU team has done thousands of lab tests since the spring of 2020. The NAMRU researches and tracks infectious diseases, environment health concerns, and epidemiology and behavioral sciences to support military personnel deployed to Africa, the Middle East and Southwest Asia.

