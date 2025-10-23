Registering Residents

Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Goley, who's assigned to the 2nd Maintenance Squadron of the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, registers people for vaccinations at the state-led, federally-supported Ford Field Community Vaccination Center in Detroit, Mich., April 15, 2021. Goley, an aircraft maintainer, is part of a group assigned to the 1st Detachment of the 64th Air Expeditionary Group. His job is to ensure community members are healthy enough to receive a vaccination.