An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier wearing a face mask sits at a table while opening a band-aid.

Band-Aid Prep

Air Force Senior Airman Benedict Barnett, a medic assigned to the 193d Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, prepares band-aids at the Esperanza Community Vaccination Center in Philadelphia, April 8, 2021. The Pennsylvania National Guard is supporting local and federal agencies in the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.

Photo Gallery