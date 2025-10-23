Mass Vaccination

Army Spc. Nyvasia Parks, a unit supply specialist assigned to the Marietta-based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st General Support Aviation Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, Georgia Army National Guard, receives a visitor at a mass vaccination site in Savannah, Ga., Apr. 13, 2021. The Georgia National Guard provided on-site logistics and operation support to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency as they administered COVID-19 vaccinations at mass vaccination locations across Georgia.