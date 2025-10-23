Preparing PPE Air Force Airman 1st Class Ailene Rich, an aviation resource specialist assigned to the162nd Operations Support Squadron, prepares personal protective equipment for distribution at a Pima County warehouse in Tucson, Ariz., April 19, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout the state. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.79 MB) Tags: coronavirus Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis, Arizona Air National Guard VIRIN: 210419-Z-RC891-0016.JPG Photo Gallery