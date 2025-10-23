An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier wearing a face mask holds a vial in her gloved hands.

Vaccine Ready

Army 1st Lt. Kate Hammermaster, a medical surgical nurse assigned to the 626th Brigade Support Battalion, reconstitutes and draws vaccines at the Orlando Community Vaccination Center in Orlando, Fla., March 31, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through Army North, remains committed to providing Defense Department support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the government's COVID-19 response.

Photo Gallery